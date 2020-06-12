Good Day NWA: Kobe Bryant to Receive Posthumous Emmy

Watch as Good Day NWA takes a look at today’s trending stories in Hot Topics!

Late basketball great Kobe Bryant was known for so much more than his talent on the court. For many, he was an inspiration. And the Television Academy wants to honor his life with an Emmy. Kobe was a fixture on television screens for more than 20 years and he was the subject of tens of thousands of sports highlights. But Wednesday June 10, the academy said they were moved to honor him for so much more than that. They pointed out his “legacy of philanthropy, community building and inspiration,” and spoke of his contributions to a number of charities, his work to raise awareness of homelessness in LA, and his efforts an ambassador for women’s basketball. He was also a mentor and youth advocate. His life was cut short though, and he was killed in a plane crash earlier this year. The posthumous Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award in Kobe’s honor will be presented on July 18.

In a major sign that public opinion on racial history is shifting in America, the country group Lady Antebellum is changing its name to “Lady A.” The band made the announcement on Thursday. They said in a statement that they decided to drop “antebellum” from their name after realizing the word’s association to slavery. Antebellum refers to the period of American history before the Civil War when slavery was still legal. The band members say they are embarrassed they didn’t take the word’s implications into consideration sooner. The change to Lady A comes amid a renewed national discourse on race following the police killing of George Floyd. Part of that debate has been a wave of businesses disavowing any tributes to confederate romanticism, including NASCAR banning the confederate flag.

Isn’t it enough to buy red roses on Valentine’s Day and your sweetie’s birthday? Nope, they’ve also got their own day. It’s national red rose day! They’re in bloom right now. Just be careful because Bret Michaels wasn’t lying when he said “every rose has its thorn.” Also, just because you haven’t found your soul mate doesn’t mean roses aren’t for you. You can give yellow roses to show friendship, or pink roses to say “thank you.” It is National Red Rose Day, but we won’t tell if you cheat a little on the color!