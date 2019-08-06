Good Day NWA: Krispy Kreme Introduces New Donuts

These are some trending stories for Good Day NWA’s “Hot Topics.”

A prisoner attempted to break out of a Rio De Janeiro prison while dressed as his teenage daughter. Clauvino Da Silva dressed in his visiting daughter’s clothing , donned a wig and silicon mask as he attempted to escape prison. But guards became suspicious by his nervous and erratic behavior. His plan seemed to include leaving his 19-year-old daughter in the jail. Police are investigating her role as a possible accomplice. He has since been transferred to a maximum security prison and will likely face disciplinary measures.

Krispy Kreme and Reese’s have a new treat for your sweet tooth. They’ve teamed up to create two new donut flavors that look like the original glazed but with a twist. One is filled with Reese’s peanut butter and the other is full of chocolate. The donuts are available by the dozen, individually or in a custom 2-pack box inspired by the Reese’s two cup pack. They’re only available for a limited time.