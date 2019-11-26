Good Day NWA: Last Minute Thanksgiving Hacks with Abby Turner

It’s Thanksgiving week and perhaps you have left a few things to the last minute. Not to worry, Abby Turner joins Good Day NWA with a last minute appetizer and tips with how to make last minute guests feel like you’ve known they were coming for months!
Watch as Lifestyle Expert Abby Turner teaches us a few last minute Thanksgiving hacks.
Burrata and Pesto Appetizer | Author: Abby Turner
This Burrata and Pesto Appetizer will make you a Burrata lover – you will never make a charcuterie board again.
Ingredients
- 1 container of burrata (usually 2 bulbs)
- 8–12 oz. of fruit depending on size of your platter. (I used figs, however, figs are out of season a lot, another great alternative is Pomegranate arils.
- 1 jar of Pesto, mind the oil.
- A dipper – chips, crackers, or my favorite – Crostini (please buy the crostini already pre t0asted and seasoned)
Instructions
- Place burrata on the serving dish and smush the bulbs just enough to let the soft mozzarella on the inside ooze out.
- Top with Pesto.
- Place fruit on and around the cheese.
- Serve with crackers (or crostini!)
For more recipes and ideas, Abby’s website can be found here.