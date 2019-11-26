Good Day NWA: Last Minute Thanksgiving Hacks with Abby Turner

It’s Thanksgiving week and perhaps you have left a few things to the last minute. Not to worry, Abby Turner joins Good Day NWA with a last minute appetizer and tips with how to make last minute guests feel like you’ve known they were coming for months!

Watch as Lifestyle Expert Abby Turner teaches us a few last minute Thanksgiving hacks.

Burrata and Pesto Appetizer | Author: Abby Turner

This Burrata and Pesto Appetizer will make you a Burrata lover – you will never make a charcuterie board again.

Ingredients

1 container of burrata (usually 2 bulbs)

8–12 oz. of fruit depending on size of your platter. (I used figs, however, figs are out of season a lot, another great alternative is Pomegranate arils.

1 jar of Pesto, mind the oil.

A dipper – chips, crackers, or my favorite – Crostini (please buy the crostini already pre t0asted and seasoned)

Instructions

Place burrata on the serving dish and smush the bulbs just enough to let the soft mozzarella on the inside ooze out. Top with Pesto. Place fruit on and around the cheese. Serve with crackers (or crostini!)

For more recipes and ideas, Abby’s website can be found here.