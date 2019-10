Recognizing Northwest Arkansas organizations and people who are leading the way in empowering Latin talent, that’s the goal of an inaugural event happening this week.

Watch as Carol Moralez joins Good Day NWA with details on the Latinxna Empowerment Forum.

Latinxna Empowerment Forum

Thursday, Oct 31

9:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Record

Bentonville

For additional details about this event, click here.