Good Day NWA: Law Tigers

The Law Tigers are committed to protecting motorcycle riders and also giving back to the community.
Watch as Madison Middleton joins Jaclyn & Jason with Details on a few events you can get involved in to help families during the holidays.
The Law Tigers – Community Events:
Salvation Army Toy Run
- Sunday, November 24
- 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- Old Fort Harley-Davidson
- Fort Smith
USMC Reserve 35th Anniversary Official Toys for Tots Run
- Sunday, December 8
- 9:00 a.m.
- Rodney’s Cycle House
- Little Rock
For more information about Law Tigers and the services they provide, click here.