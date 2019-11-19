Good Day NWA: Law Tigers

The Law Tigers are committed to protecting motorcycle riders and also giving back to the community.

Watch as Madison Middleton joins Jaclyn & Jason with Details on a few events you can get involved in to help families during the holidays.

The Law Tigers – Community Events:

Salvation Army Toy Run

  • Sunday, November 24
  • 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
  • Old Fort Harley-Davidson
  • Fort Smith

USMC Reserve 35th Anniversary Official Toys for Tots Run

  • Sunday, December 8
  • 9:00 a.m.
  • Rodney’s Cycle House
  • Little Rock

For more information about Law Tigers and the services they provide, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

