Good Day NWA: Law Tigers

The Law Tigers are committed to protecting motorcycle riders and also giving back to the community.

Watch as Madison Middleton joins Jaclyn & Jason with Details on a few events you can get involved in to help families during the holidays.

The Law Tigers – Community Events:

Salvation Army Toy Run

Sunday, November 24

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Old Fort Harley-Davidson

Fort Smith

USMC Reserve 35th Anniversary Official Toys for Tots Run



Sunday, December 8

9:00 a.m.

Rodney’s Cycle House

Little Rock

For more information about Law Tigers and the services they provide, click here.