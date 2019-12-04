Good Day NWA: Law Tigers

Good Day NWA

The Law Tigers are committed to protecting motorcycle riders and also giving back to the community.

Watch as Madison Middleton joins Good Day NWA along with Kyle Johnson from Pig Trail Harley-Davidson. There are plenty of upcoming motorcycle events where you can get involved.

Community Events

  • Chapter Ride – Toy Run For Benton Co. Children Shelter
  • Saturday, December 7
  • 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • Pig Trail Harley-Davidson
  • Carroll County -Christmas Toy Run
  • Saturday December, 14
  • 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • Meet At Eureka Springs Harley-Davidson

For more information about the Law Tigers, click here.

