Good Day NWA: Leading with Excellence Awards

The community has been celebrating Black History Month, and there’s an upcoming event putting the spotlight on the achievements of local leaders.

Watch as D’Andre Jones & Noel Sosa stop by Good Day NWA with details on the Inaugural Leading with Excellence Awards Dinner.

Leading with Excellence Awards Dinner

  • Friday, February 28
  • 7:00 p.m.
  • Northwest Arkansas Convention Center
  • Springdale
  • Tickets: $50
  • Emcees: Nkiruka Azuka (KNWA) & Noel Sosa (Kiss 105.3)

For additioinal information, click here.

