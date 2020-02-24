Good Day NWA: Leading with Excellence Awards

The community has been celebrating Black History Month, and there’s an upcoming event putting the spotlight on the achievements of local leaders.
Watch as D’Andre Jones & Noel Sosa stop by Good Day NWA with details on the Inaugural Leading with Excellence Awards Dinner.
Leading with Excellence Awards Dinner
- Friday, February 28
- 7:00 p.m.
- Northwest Arkansas Convention Center
- Springdale
- Tickets: $50
- Emcees: Nkiruka Azuka (KNWA) & Noel Sosa (Kiss 105.3)
For additioinal information, click here.