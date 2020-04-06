Good Day NWA: LeBron James Premieres Mobile-Only Documentary Series

Here are some trending stories for Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics.

Many schools are out for the year, but class is in session at Hogwarts! Author J.K. Rowling is trying to help make “home-schooling” a little more magical. She launched a virtual wizarding world with tons of Harry Potter material for kids to enjoy. The “Harry Potter at Home” hub features educational games, puzzles, and activities. The first book in the series is also available for free on Audible. Rowling is also helping teachers who want to engage with their students through virtual learning. She relaxed copyright restrictions so educators can post videos of themselves reading from the Harry Potter Series.

You may not be able to see LeBron James on the basketball court, but you can see him on the small screen. The NBA star has a new project called “I Promise.” It’s a documentary series that will air on Quibi, a mobile-only streaming platform. The 15-episodes, each lasting about 8 minutes, will focus on the “I Promise School” James launched 2 years ago in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. The show will “explore the day-to-day trials, triumphs and life-changing impact” of the staff, students and families in the area.