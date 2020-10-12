Good Day NWA: Pixar’s “Soul” Moves to Disney+

Watch as Good Day NWA chats about some trending stories in this Hot Topics segment.

A man goes viral for his feel good, skateboarding, juice drinking Tiktok video. The video, posted last month, shows Nathan Apodaca skating down the Idaho highway singing along to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” chugging cranberry and raspberry juice. To date, the video has garnered over 28 million views (and counting), He explained the video came about because his car broke down so he skated to work, singing, filming and sipping as he went. Ocean Spray gifted him a truck, with a trunk filled with as much juice as he could drink. Streams of the 1977 Fleetwood Mac track have soared, the Tiktok video even grabbed the attention of Mick Fleetwood himself, who joined the platform just so he could get in on the fun.

Add another movie skipping theaters and heading to streaming to your list. The Pixar film “Soul” will premiere on Disney+ on Christmas Day. The move, widely expected after the recent exodus of most major upcoming releases. Following the exit of the James Bond film “No Time to Die” from November. The next big movie on the calendar is Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman 1984,” currently set for Christmas. “Soul” will be available for Disney+ to subscribers at no additional charge. The film features the voices of Jamie Foxx & Tina Fey, and tells the story about Joe, a middle-school band teacher who travels to another realm to help someone find their passion. He soon discovers what it means to have soul.