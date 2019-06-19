Good Day NWA: “Les Misérables” Now Showing at Walton Arts Center

One acclaimed show brings to life the timeless testament of survival and the human spirit.
Watch as Mary Kate More tells us about what audiences can expect from “Les Misérables.” Mary Kate plays Fantine. Fantine’s path eventually crosses with the show’s main character Jean Valjean. Audiences can expect a revitalized take on this classic Broadway musical.
“Les Misérables” is showing at Walton Arts Center now through June 23. See showtimes below:
Wednesday, June 19 @ 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, June 19 @ 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, June 20 @ 1:30 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.
Friday, June 21 @ 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 22 @ 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 23 @ 2:00 p.m.
To purchase tickets, click here.