Good Day NWA: “Let’s Talk About Integrity & Race” Virtual Workshops

Engage NWA and the Northwest Arkansas Council have announced virtual workshop series in partnership with the Sam M. Walton College of Business. The series will be start this week and continue throughout the fall.

Watch as Nelson Peacock (NWA Council) and Barbara Lofton, PhD (Sam M. Walton College of Business) join Good Day NWA to tell us more.

Click here for additional details of the “Let’s Talk About Integrity & Race” virtual series. If you’re interested in learning more about the Northwest Arkansas Leadership Pledge or are ready to sign now, click here.