We’re providing you with only the smoothest notes from our musical guests!

Watch as we’re joined by the trio Like Butta’ who fill us in on how the group got started and where you can see them perform.

Plus, Melody, Morty & Jim perform “Tuxedo Junction.”

Upcoming Like Butta’ Performance

Friday, November 15

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar

Fayetteville

To learn more about the band and keep up with their upcoming performances, click here.