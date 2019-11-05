Good Day NWA: Lipton Introduces “RealiTEAS”

Ellen DeGeneres is being awarded a major honor that only one other person has received. At the Golden Globes, Ellen will be awarded the Carol Burnett Award. It’s equivalent to the organization’s film accolade counterpart, the Cecil B. DeMille award. The comedian, actress, producer and daytime talk show host is the second recipient of the accolade. The first was its namesake, Carol Burnett, who received it in January. The 77th Golden Globes will air right here on KNWA Sunday, January 5, 2020.

The holidays are upon us and you may need some help dealing with the stress of it all. Lipton is introducing a holiday lineup, they are calling “realiteas”. It features special blends like “dealing with relatives”,”holiday party overload”, “ho ho holiday travel” and “tis the sneez’n”. It’s a limited-edition version of Lipton’s wellness line to help during those holiday moments that aren’t so merry or bright. The teas roll out November 12. Click here to be added to the waitlist to order the teas.