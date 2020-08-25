Good Day NWA: Locally Made Film Sets Sights on Theatrical Run

The movie “Max Winslow & the House of Secrets” is making its way through cinemas and picking up awards along the way. The best part is that it was made locally and you now have the chance to see it.

Watch as Good Day NWA is joined by Producer Johnny Remo to give us details on when and where you can see “Max Winslow & the House of Secrets.” Plus, he announces a giveaway! Watch for details.

For more information about the movie screenings, click here. To enter the Giveaway Contest, click here to send an email.