Watch as Jaclyn and Jason chat about some trending stories in “Hot Topics.”

Valentine’s Day is just weeks away, and a hotel in Canada is offering a spicy alternative to traditional evening outings. Instead of a night out at the opera or an fancy dinner, British Columbia’s Hotel Zed is offering a somewhat naughtier option. It’s called the “Nooner Baby Maker” special. Couples can book a room for 4 hours, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. They’ve offered the “Nooner” for 5 years, but this year they’re adding a twist: If the couple welcomes a new baby 9 months after their stay, they can receive a free Valentine’s Day stay for 18 years.

For some fans, sports can be like a religion; a way to connect people. One church is Kansas is hoping to connect people using both religion and sports. They’re putting a creative twist on a well-known prayer, ahead of Super Bowl Sunday. The sign in front of the church says “Thy chiefs kingdom come. Thy will be done. On earth and in Miami.” Could it be God’s will that the Chiefs win? Maybe, but a little prayer never hurt.. Just in case. The church also hosted a healing service for Patrick Mahomes’ bum ankle earlier this year.

A petition to change the NBA’s logo and feature a silhouette of Kobe Bryant has received more than 2-million online signatures at change.org. Bryant was one of 9 people, including his daughter, Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash Sunday near Calabasas, California. The logo use today is a silhouette of LA Lakers great & Hall of Famer Jerry West.