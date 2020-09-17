Good Day NWA: Madonna Biopic in the Works

Good Day NWA talks about current trending stories in this Hot Topics segment.

Everyone’s favorite “material girl” is stepping behind the camera to co-write and direct a film with a story only she can tell. Madonna is working on a feature film about the early years of her legendary career. Universal Pictures is pairing the singer with Oscar winning writer Diablo Cody as collaborators on the project. Madonna’s not expected to act in the film, but she’ll lead the search for the actress who will play her. Madonna career has spanned over three decades with 335 million records sold worldwide. There’s no word yet on a potential release date for the film.

The countdown is on! Aldi has unveiled its line of 2020 Advent Calendars. They go on sale November 4, and this year there are more options than ever before. The countdowns to Christmas feature wine, beer, cheese, chocolates, and even treats for your pets. Because the Advent Calendars have generated so much buzz the last few years, Aldi has designated the 1st Wednesday in November “National Advent Calendar Day.” In years past, the advent calendars have sold out in a matter of hours.

The Academy of Country Music Awards were held without an audience at multiple locations around Nashville, including the Grand Ole Opry. But the show also produced a big surprise. For the first time in the awards’ 55 year history, there was a tie for the top honor, Entertainer of the Year. It was shared by Thomas Rhett, a first time winner and Carrie Underwood, who has won the award 2 previous times. The night’s other winners included Maren Morris for Female Artist of the Year. Luke Combs captured wins for Album of the Year as well as Male Artist of the Year. Blake Shelton won single of the year for “God’s Country.” Old Dominion won Group of the Year and Song of the Year for “One Man Band.” The awards had been delayed for months after originally being slated to be held in Las Vegas earlier this year.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo launched the latest “Mask Up America” campaign video featuring Paul Rudd. The video is aimed at younger Americans to remind them of the importance of wearing masks during the pandemic to protect themselves and others. In spite of his age, 51, Paul Rudd is a big name among millennials, he throws in Tiktok and rap in an effort to reach them.