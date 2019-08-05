Good Day NWA: Major Retailers Offer Late Summer Deals

These are some trending stories for Good Day NWA’s “Hot Topics.”

There’s a new number one at the box office. “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” took home the top spot. “Hobbs & Shaw,” starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Jason Statham, brought in $60 million in its debut weekend. The movie is the first spinoff in the “Fast & Furious” universe. Disney’s “The Lion King” slid from the top spot to number two with $38 million. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” came in a strong third collecting $20 million.

New postage stamps are coming your way. The US Postal Service is honoring the contributions of our brave military dogs in its new stamp collection. The new red, white, and blue “Forever” stamps celebrate our four-legged military heroes and are now available for purchase. The four breeds honored on the stamps include a German Shepherd, Labrador Retriever, Dutch Shepherd and Belgian Malinois. Military working dogs serve alongside, soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen and women, and members of the coast guard.

According to Retail Me Not, major retailers are looking to make room for the latest inventory of gadgets, apparel and other items. Consumers hoping to upgrade their laptops or computers can enjoy big savings on last year’s models. There are also major discounts on clothing for the whole family. End of summer clearance events can offer big savings on clothes you can wear right now. It’s also a good time to stock up on swimwear, wine and diet programs.

During a parade in downtown Colorado Springs, a longhorn broke free, ran across the street and into an office building lobby. Fast-thinking spectators quickly shut the door to contain the animal, which emerged moments later, roped by a cowboy on a horse. There were no immediate reports of injuries, and several spectators caught the drama on camera.