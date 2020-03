If you’re binge watching Netflix anyway, why not get $1,000 to do it?

There’s a contest where you watch the first 2 Seasons of “Ozark.” After seeing all 20 episodes, you’ll be asked to complete a quiz on the show. The winner will get $1,000 as well as some Ozark related swag. Fill out the form HERE by March 27. Why march 27? That’s when Season 3 of Ozark is released. The crime drama set in the Ozarks stars Jason Bateman & Laura Linney. Additional details can be found HERE.