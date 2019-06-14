Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute

Earthly avengers try to stop an infinity war in “Men in Black: International.”

“Thor” castmates Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson reunite for this space cop expansion. Thompson is new to the secret squad after witnessing an alien encounter as a kid. Hemsworth is the confident veteran, using the secrets of the universe to save the home planet. T he film also stars Emma Thompson and Liam Neeson. “Men in Black: International“ is rated PG-13.

Another avenger pounds the pavement for justice in “Shaft.” Samuel L. Jackson remakes his own remake with a third-generation interpretation. His son played by Jessie T. Usher is an FBI analyst looking to solve a murder. But the buttoned-up fed needs help navigating the criminal underworld, and calls on the cat who won’t cop out when there’s danger all about. Original bad mother (shut your mouth) Richard Roundtree makes on appearance in the film. The film also stars Regina Hall and Alexandra Shipp. “Shaft” is rated R.



Emma Thompson making another appearance in the box office this weekend. This time, she applies her comedic sense and sensibility in “Late Night.” the Oscar-winner plays the host of a late-night talk show. But she’s losing her audience and possibly her job if she doesn’t reverse shaky ratings. So she introduces newbie Mindy Kaling into the all white-male writer’s room. Of note: Mindy Kaling doing triple duty. She wrote, produced and of course stars in the film. “Late Night“ is an Amazon original and is rated R.

