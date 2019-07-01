Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute

A struggling musician gets by with a little help from his friends in “Yesterday.” This movie explores what if the greatest band in history never existed. Himesh Patel plays a songwriter ready to quit after a hard day’s night. But when the worldwide power grid goes helter-skelter, this day-tripper ends up on the long and winding road to the hospital. While at the hospital he discovers he’s the only person across the universe who’s ever heard of The Beatles. “Yesterday” is rated PG.

Everybody knows the evil is not contained in “Annabelle Comes Home.” This continuation of the “Conjuring” universe finds Ed and Lorraine Warren encasing their deadly demon doll in their own home. But being on lockdown doesn’t mean the murder puppet can’t summon other evils. And the horrible horde sets its sights on the teenage baby-sitter taking care of the warren’s young daughter. “Annabelle Comes Home” is rated R.

If you still haven’t had the chance to watch “Avengers: Endgame,” do whatever it takes to defend the universe, there’s still time. For a limited time only, the blockbuster hit “Avengers: Endgame” is still showing locally at the Pinnacle Hills Malco. Marvel released a new version of the last movie of the franchise with an end-credit scene and other surprises including tribute and a deleted scene to go along with the already 3-hour long film. “Avengers: Endgame” is rated PG-13 and is the second highest grossing film of all time, only behind “Avatar.”