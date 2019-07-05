Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute

While many fans took “Avengers: Endgame” as the final phase of that superhero series, the head of Marvel Studios says there’s one more chapter left. To start that new chapter, Tom Holland packs light in “Spider-Man: Far from Home.” The high school hero goes on a class trip to Europe where he just wants to hang-out Peter Parker style. But a new threat comes to the old country, interrupting Spidey’s flirtationship with Zendaya, and bringing with it a super friend, a shield agent, and a new suit. “Spider-Man: Far from Home” is rated PG-13.

The party never ends in “Midsommar.” “Fighting with my Family” star Florence Pugh is a woman on the verge of being dumped. But when she suffers a personal tragedy, boyfriend-for-now Jack Reynor invites her on a trip to Sweden. There they attend a once-in-a-century festival that turns the tranquil village into a hallucinogenic nightmare. “Midsommar” is rated R.

In other movie news, the role of Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” will be played by Halle Bailey…Not to be confused with Halle Berry. Bailey is half of the musical duo “Chloe and Halle.” The remake of Disney’s 1989 animated classic will feature songs from the original plus some new ones. Filming is expected to begin some time in 2020.