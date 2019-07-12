Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute

We take a look at what is new in cinemas in our Malco Movie Minute.

Kumail Nanjiani kill for a 5-star rating in “Stuber.” The “Big Sick” star plays a rideshare driver in this detour into danger. He picks up guardian of the galaxy Dave Bautista during the course of his shift. But the journey takes an unexpected turn when the passenger turns out to be a police officer…And he commandeers the electric car and it’s cautious pilot to chase down a murder suspect. “Stuber” is rated R.

Kaya Scodelario is gator bait in “Crawl.” She reunites with former “Maze Runner” co-star Barry Pepper. They play father-daughter Floridians trying to survive a massive storm. But when Scodelario finds her dad hurt and hiding, it’s not the hurricane that haunts them, but a veritable sharknado of aggressive alligators. “Crawl” is rated R.