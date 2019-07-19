Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute

New in cinemas is the much anticipated movie of the summer, disney’s live action version of “The Lion King.” A future king is born. Simba is born in the African Savanna, but not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Simba’s uncle and former heir to the throne has plans of his own. The battle for pride rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his. The all-star cast includes Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor & Seth Rogen, to name a few. “The Lion King” is rated PG.

Here’s the first trailer for the new “Cats” movie. The musical is based on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s stage adaptation of T.S. Eliot’s “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats.” It centers on a night when all the cats come together to decide which one will be chosen to ascend to the Heaviside Layer and be reincarnated. The film stars Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, & James Corden and will be released just before Christmas this year. It will have some competition from “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” which is also set to released around Christmas 2019.

Tom Cruise is back in the cockpit, in the first trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick.” He’s flying alongside a new generation of Navy pilots in the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 hit. If the trailer has you feeling “the need for speed,” you’ll have to chill for awhile. The film doesn’t soar into theaters until June of 2020. Cruise surprised attendees at Comic-Con Thursday, July 18.