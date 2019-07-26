Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute

Here is what is new in cinemas sponsored by Malco Movie Theatres.

Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” visits 1969 Los Angeles where everything is changing. TV star Rick Dalton played by Leonardo Dicaprio and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth played by Brad Pitt. Make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore This is Tarantino’s 9th film and features a large ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Kurt Russell & Dakota Fanning and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age.

Here is the first trailer for the upcoming movie about legendary abolitionist Harriet Tubman. Tubman is played by Cynthia Erivo. Other cast members include Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr., Jennifer Nettles, Joe Alwyn, and Clarke Peters. Tubman was a black woman who escaped slavery during the Civil War era. She then helped hundreds of others do the same through what was known as the Underground Railroad. “Harriet” is set for release on November 1.

Here’s a teaser of “Zombieland: Double tap.” Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, & Abigail Breslin all return for the sequel to the 2009 horror-comedy-adventure, which lurches into theaters October 18.