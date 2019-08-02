Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute

Here is what is new in cinemas sponsored by Malco Movie Theatres.

“The Fast & Furious” is one of the most successful film franchises of all time. The 8 movies have made more than $5 billion worldwide. Now, they’re racing into new territory: a spinoff. In the stand alone film Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw in “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. This time they’re teaming up against a cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist played by Idris Elba. Who gets his hands on a bio-threat that could alter humanity forever. Hobbs and Shaw, once sworn enemies, will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves. Joining them is Vanessa Kirby from “The Crown.” She plays Shaw’s sister. “Hobbs & Shaw is rated PG-13.

A24 has released the first trailer for “The Lighthouse.” This is a psychological tale starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe who play two lighthouse keepers living on a remote New England island and, it appears, going insane over the whole situation. “The Lighthouse” opens in theaters on October 18 and is rated R.

The evil clown Pennywise returns 27 years later. To torment the grown-up members of the Loser’ Club. “It Chapter 2” stars Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa and Jay Ryan to name a few. Get ready to float again September 6. The film is rated R.