Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute

Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, nothing could prepare dora played by Isabela Moner for her most dangerous adventure ever: high school. She leads her best friend Boots, cousin Diego and a rag tag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents, and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost city of gold. “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” is rated PG.

Based on the best-selling novel by Garth Stein, “The Art of Racing in the Rain” is a heartfelt tale narrated by a witty and philosophical dog named Enzo, voiced by Kevin Costner. through his bond with his owner, an aspiring Formula One race car driver. Enzo has gained tremendous insight into the human condition and understands that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the journey of life. The film also stars Milo Ventimiglia and Amanda Seyfried and is rated PG.

In “The Kitchen” we see comedians Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish get serious. The story follows three 1978 Hell’s Kitchen housewives whose mobster husbands are sent to prison by the FBI. The ladies quickly learn they have to take things into their own hands including running the rackets to taking out the competition. The kitchen also stars Elisabeth Moss from “The Handmaid’s Tale.” “The Kitchen” is rated R.

Inspired by one of the most terrifying children’s book series of all time, “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” follows a group of young teens who must solve the mystery surrounding sudden and macabre deaths in their small town. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is rated PG-13.