Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute

We’re showing you what’s new in theaters in our Malco Movie Minute.

Up first, Jason Sudeikis comes up short in “The Angry Birds Movie 2.” This sequel to the 2016 video game adaptation reunites most of the original voice cast. There’s a new menace that threatens both bird and pig island, so the enemy species unite with the help of a crafty little dove to hatch a plan that will save their homes. “Angry Birds 2” is rated PG.

Up next, teenagers get into deep trouble in “47 Meters Down: Uncaged.”

This “Jaws” jam features the real-life daughters of Sylvester Stallone and Jamie Foxx. They’re among a group of kids exploring underwater caves, but they quickly discover they have nosy neighbors with an appetite for soggy mammal. “47 Meters Down: Uncaged” is rated R.

Preteen pals turn superbad in “Good Boys.” Seth Rogen and his “Sausage Party” posse are behind this one. In it, Jacob Tremblay and friends get invited to a party where there may be kissing, but the grade-schoolers are unprepared for the journey to first base, so they spy on the teenage girl next door to get some pointers. “Good Boys” is rated R.

Cate Blanchett escapes the ordinary in “Where’d You Go Bernadette?” The Oscar-winner stars as an avant garde architect who steps away from her profession. She’s devoted herself to motherhood, but with her daughter getting ready to go to college, Blanchett gets that old creative itch and signs-up for a project at the bottom of the earth. “Where’d You Go Bernadette?” is rated PG-13.

Finally, “Blinded by the Light” tells the story of Javed, a British teen of Pakistani descent, growing up in the town of Luton, England, in 1987. Amidst the racial and economic turmoil of the times, he writes poetry as a means to escape the intolerance of his hometown and the inflexibility of his traditional father. But when a classmate introduces him to the music of “The Boss,” Javed sees parallels to his working-class life in Springsteen’s powerful lyrics. Javed discovers a cathartic outlet for his own pent-up dreams and also begins to find the courage to express himself in his own unique voice. “Blinded by the Light” is rated PG-13.