Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute

We’re showing you what’s new in theaters in our Malco Movie Minute.

Marriage is no game in “Ready or Not.” Samara Weaving stars in this red wedding thriller where “til death do us part” is on the fast track. After marrying in to a rich family, the wide-eyed misses has to pass one final test, a game of hide and seek with her new in-laws. Except in this version, whoever finds the hiding bride gets to kill her. “Ready or Not” is rated R.

Gerard Butler is back in his secret service role for the third time in “Angel has Fallen.” His character mike banning has a new title, Security Director for the President played by Morgan Freeman. They both face an aerial assault from killer drones and the FBI is pinning the plot on the President’s top protector. “Angel Has Fallen” is rated R.

The creators of “War Room” are back with another inspirational film, “Overcomer.” A high school basketball coach and his team face an uncertain future when their town’s manufacturing plant shuts down. The coach played by Alex Kendrick, who you will recognize from the movie “Courageous,” reluctantly agrees to coach cross-country. That’s where he meets an unlikely runner, Hannah, who pushes herself to the limit. as they began to train for the biggest race in her life. “Overcomer” also stars Priscilla Shirer from “War Room.” The film is rated PG.

“The Peanut Butter Falcon” tells the story of Zak a young man with down syndrome who runs away from a residential nursing home to follow his dream of attend professional wrestling school. A strange turn of events pairs him on the road with Tyler, a small time outlaw on the run, who becomes Zak’s unlikely coach and ally. Together they elude capture and convince Eleanor, a nursing home employee charged with Zak’s return, to join them on their journey. The film stars Dakota Johnson, Shia LaBeouf and Zak Gottsagen and is rated PG-13.