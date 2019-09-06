Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute

We’re showing you what’s new in theaters in our Malco Movie Minute.

Evil resurfaces in a small town in “It: Chapter 2.” This is the the conclusion to the highest-grossing horror film of all time. 27 years after the Loser’s Club defeated Pennywise, he has returned to terrorize the town of Derry once more. Now adults, the Losers must come home to conquer their deepest fears in order to destroy Pennywise once and for all. This puts them directly in the path of the shape-shifting clown that has become deadlier than ever. “It: Chapter 2” is rated R.

Whatcha gonna do when they come for you? Good Day NWA has a first look at the “Bad Boys for Life” trailer. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunite one last time as Miami police officers “Mike” and “Marcus.” You’ll be able to start your new year off with these guys. “Bad Boys for Life” his theaters in January.