Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute

We’re showing you what’s new in theaters in our Malco Movie Minute.

Ansel Elgort walks a divergent path in “The Goldfinch.” The “Baby Driver” stars as the survivor of a terrorist attack at a museum. The bombing claimed his mother’s life when he was just 13. To try to heal those emotional wounds, he gets support from other victims, a new mother figure in nicole kidman, and a valuable piece of that terrible day: A painting of a tiny bird chained to its perch from the museum. “The Goldfinch” is rated R.

Jennifer Lopez goes beyond her world of dance in “Hustlers.” The triple-threat plays a mother hen at a strip club, teaching young performers like Constance Wu her money-making moves But it’s Jlo’s brain that brings home the big bucks, as she hatches a scheme to turn the tables on the wall street high rollers who frequent the club, for plundering the nation’s financial system. “Hustlers” is rated R.