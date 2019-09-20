Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute

We’re showing you what’s new in theaters in our Malco Movie Minute.

Polish-up the good silver for “Downton Abbey.” This movie version of the popular TV series reunites the original cast. It’s the roaring twenties at the Crawley Castle, and social norms are changing the once-attentive staff finds itself in disarray. But an announced visit from the King and Queen brings an old hand back to the manor to restore order. “Downton Abbey” is rated PG.

Thrillers set in outer-space have been a popular category for movie-goers for decades. It’s a setting we know relatively little about, and most of us have never been there. Brad Pitt is leaving gravity behind for his turn as a space cowboy in “Ad Astra.” This interstellar thriller stars Pitt as a near-future astronaut. He is also a legacy space traveler, as his father was part of an expedition that failed near Neptune 30 years earlier. But strong anti-matter pulses are now disrupting things in the solar system. And the powers that be want Pitt to find out if his missing father has anything to do with it. “Ad Astra” is rated PG-13.

“Rambo: Last blood” is the fifth and final chapter of the Rambo Franchise and comes nearly four decades after the original. 73 year old Sylvester Stallone is the title character, still taking on armies by himself. The war veteran is living a reclusive life, taking care of his young niece on a farm. But when the girl is kidnapped, the former green beret uses his very particular set of skills to find her. “Rambo: Last Blood” is rated R.