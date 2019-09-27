Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute

We are showing you what’s new in theaters in our Malco Movie Minute.

Music soothes the savage beast in “Abominable.” This “missing link” meets “smallfoot” feature finds a yeti in the big city. So, violin virtuoso “Yi” and her friends embark on a journey to take the snow creature back to its home. But they’ll have to avoid the clutches of a wealthy hunter by using teamwork, cunning, and a sprinkle of yeti magic. “Abominable” is rated PG.

Renee Zellweger says show me the money in “Judy.” This movie will be showing in NWA very soon. The film depicts legendary entertainer Judy Garland 30 years after “The Wizard of Oz.” Her career’s in shambles, her accounts are past due, and her marriages keep failing. So to get back on track, she books a 5-week residency in London. A string of sold-out shows that bring highs and lows just months before her death at age 47. “Judy” is rated PG-13.