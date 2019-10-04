Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute

Grab your popcorn, it’s time to go to the movies in our Malco movie segment where we show you what’s new in theaters.

First up, an original standalone fictional story of one of Batman’s iconic arch nemesis hits the big screen. Joaquin Phoenix puts on the mask and portrays Arthur Fleck in “Joker.” In the film, Phoenix plays a character struggling to find his way in Gotham’s fractured society. A clown-for-hire by day, he aspires to be a stand-up comic at night, but finds the joke always seems to be on him. Caught in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty, Arthur makes one bad decision that brings about a chain reaction of escalating events in this gritty character study. “Joker” is rated R

Up next, Margot Robbie is bringing one of DC’s favorite villains back to the big screen. Take a look at the trailer for the new comic book film “Birds of Prey.” Robbie reprises her role as Harley Quinn for this film. The trailer reveals that Quinn broke up with her insane clown boyfriend “Joker” and teamed up with several female superheroes. The new team takes on Ewan McGregor’s bad guy “Black Mask. “Birds of Prey” hits theaters next year on February 7.

Also now showing in NWA, Renee Zellweger in “Judy.” The film depicts legendary entertainer Judy Garland 30 years after “The Wizard of Oz.”

Her career’s in shambles, her accounts are past due, and her marriages keep failing. So to get back on track, she books a five-week residency in London. A string of sold-out shows that bring highs and lows just months before her death at age 47. “Judy” is rated PG-13.