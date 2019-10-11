Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute

Grab your popcorn, it’s time to go to the movies in our Malco movie segment where we show you what’s new in theaters.

First up, they’re creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky and they are hitting the big screen. The first family of fright returns to its animated roots for this feature. Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, & Snoop Dogg are among the vocal talents in the new “Addams Family Movie”. This time, the family moves to a new house of horrors, and must adjust to life in the spookiest place imaginable: New Jersey. “The Addams Family” is rated PG.

Up next, life gets flipped – turned upside down for Will Smith in “Gemini Man.” The bad boy for life is a one-man suicide squad who becomes the target of an assassin. This new gun seems to know all of the veteran’s moves. But when they finally come face-to-face, Smith discovers a couple of guys who are up to no good. Former associate Clive Owen has taken old Will’s DNA to create a fresh prince who is younger, stronger, and faster. “Gemini Man” is rated PG-13.

Adam Devine changes his relationship status to “It’s Complicated” in “Jexi.” The “Pitch Perfect” player is disconnected from reality in favor of quality time with his phone. But when the latest upgrade comes with a virtual life coach, the social loner begins to take some risks and make some friends. This personal growth leaves the phone angry, jealous, and able to access every piece of Devine’s data. “Jexi” is rated R.