Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute

It’s Friday, so that means it’s time for our Malco Movie Minute where we show you what’s new in theaters.

First up…Elle Fanning says yes to the dress in “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.”

Oscar-winner Angelina Jolie returns to the Disney dark side in this “Sleeping Beauty” prequel. Fanning’s princess Aurora is all grown up and engaged to a prince. But her scary fairy godmother is against the union,

and has a royal beef with soon-to-be in-law Michelle Pfeiffer. “Maleficent” is rated PG.

Next up…”Zombieland: Double Tap” reunites the original cast, taking a post-apocalypse road trip to what used to be the nation’s capitol. But when Abigail Breslin decides to strike out on her own, the makeshift family gathers some strangely familiar allies to go find her. The film also welcomes new comer Zoey Deutch to the cast. “Zombieland” is rated R.



Take a look at Robert Downey Jr. In “Dolittle.” He ‘s bringing to life the classic tale of the man who can talk to animals. Look for this film to hit theaters in January.