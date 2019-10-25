Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute

Grab your popcorn, it’s time to go to the movies in our Malco Movie Minute where we show you what’s new in theaters.

Cell phones are killing us in “Countdown.” Young people download a hot new app that is supposed to tell users how long they have to live. But it turns out that’s it’s not so much a party trick as it is sharing your location with the grim reaper and there’s no reboot or tech support to save you from your final phone fate “Countdown” is rated PG-13.

It’s training day for Naomie Harris in “Black and Blue.” “The “Moonlight” actress plays a rookie cop in the wrong place at the wrong time. She witnesses a murder committed by fellow officers, but when the dirty cops discover Harris is wearing a body cam. They turn on her and won’t stop until they have either the footage or her life. “Black and Blue” is rated R.

In an IMAX exclusive, you can checkout Kanye West’s new project “Jesus is King.” The 11 track album is available Friday, October 25. It’s taking a complete 360 turn for West who is now focusing his on spreading the gospel. Also, look for Bruce Springsteens’ “Western Stars” and “The Current War” with Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon, those films are also showing exclusively at local Malco Theaters.

Check out the listings for your local Malco by clicking here.