Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute

Grab your popcorn, it’s time to go to the movies in our Malco Movie Minute Segment where we show you what’s new in theaters.

First up, there’s a new chapter in the Terminator franchise that reunites the original stars for the first time in nearly 3 decades. Linda Hamilton & Arnold Schwarzenegger are back in “Terminator: Dark Fate.” In this 6th installment of the franchise there’s an even more advanced robo-assassin time-traveling to take out a girl in Mexico. But she’s got 2 guardian angels in the battle-scarred Hamilton, and the cyber-enhanced Mackenzie Davis. “Dark Rate” is rated R.

Edward Norton doesn’t want to join this fight club in “Motherless Brooklyn.” The actor also wrote & directed this one. He plays a man with Tourette’s Syndrome given a new sense of purpose As he investigates the murder of good friend Bruce Willis. “Motherless Brooklyn” is rated R.

A one-way ticket is not enough for Cynthia Erivo in “Harriet.” The British actress plays American civil rights icon Harriet Tubman in this bio. The film chronicles her escape from slavery and a new start in the North. But she wants others to have the same opportunity, and heads south to free more slaves. “Harriet” is rated PG-13.

Jeremy Renner brings his voice talents to “Artic Dogs.” Swifty the arctic fox has bigger dreams than the mailroom he works in. He has his eyes set on being top dog of the Arctic’s star Husky Couriers. His journey to the top leads him to an evil genius voiced by John Cleese who Swifty must stop from destroying their home. “Arctic Dogs” is rated PG.