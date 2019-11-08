Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute

Grab your popcorn, it’s time to go to the movies in our Malco Movie Minute where we show you what’s new in theaters.

It’s all work and no play for Ewan Mcgregor in “Doctor Sleep.” This next-gen sequel to Stephen King’s “The Shining” stars McGregor as the little boy from the original film all grown up. He’s trying to heal from the trauma of his father’s killing spree. But when a teenage girl with a psychic gift contacts McGregor, They return to the abandoned hotel where all the mayhem took place. “Doctor Sleep” is rated R.

Team USA delivers a staggering blow in “Midway.” This historical drama details one of the pivotal battles of World War 2. Just months after the attack on Pearl Harbor, Japanese forces plan another operation against the United States. And the brave sailors and Nick Jonas’ mustache face long odds to turn the tide in the Pacific. “Midway” is rated PG-13.

Emilia Clarke finds love actually in “Last Christmas.” The mother-of-dragons plays a holiday humbug who works at a year-round Christmas shop. But when crazy rich asians star Henry Golding drops into her life. The cynical elf finds a new way to reconnect with happiness. “Last Christmas” is rated PG-13.

When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson played by John Cena and his elite team of expert firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings in the path of a wildfire. They quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet…Babysitters. The team learns that kids much like fires are wild and unpredictable. Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo and Judy Greer also in the cast. “Playing with Fire” is rated PG.