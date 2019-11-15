Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute

Grab your popcorn, it’s time to go to the movies in our Malco Movie Minute where we show you what’s new in theaters.

First up, Elizabeth Banks takes the helm as the next generation of fearless Charlie’s Angels take flight. Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska get their wings as new angels working for the mysterious Charlie. With the world s smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere. “Charlie’s Angels” is rated PG-13.

Next up, Oscar winners Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in Ford v Ferrari, based on the remarkable true story of the visionary American Car Designer, Carroll Shelby and the fearless British-born driver Ken Miles, Together they take on corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company to take on Ferrari. “Ford v Ferrari” is rated PG-13.

Finally, in “The Good Liar” Ian McKellen plays a con man with his sights set on a widow played by Helen Mirren She’s worth millions and he plans on taking it all. What should have been a simple swindle escalates into a cat-and-mouse game with the ultimate stakes revealing more insidious deceptions that will take them both through a minefield of danger, intrigue and betrayal. “The Good Liar” is rated R.