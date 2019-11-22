Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute

Grab your popcorn, it’s time to go to the movies in our Malco Movie Minute where we show you what’s new in theaters.

First up, everyone’s favorite ice princesses are back in “Frozen 2”. Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf & Sven are not quite ready to let it go. Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. She has feared her powers were too much for the world. In “Frozen 2,” she must hope they are enough. The crew is joined by new characters voiced by Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, & Jason Ritter to name a few. “Frozen 2” is rated PG.

Break out your red sweaters, Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” The film is a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod, played by Emmy Winner Matthew Rhys. Rhys’ character overcomes his skepticism, learning about kindness, love and forgiveness from america s most beloved neighbor. “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” is rated PG.

In “21 Bridges,” Chadwick Boseman is an NYPD Detective, who is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy. As the night unfolds, lines become blurred on who he is pursuing, and who is in pursuit of him. Extreme measures are taken to prevent the killers from escaping manhattan as the authorities close all 21 bridges to prevent any entry or exit from the iconic island. “21 Bridges” is rated R.