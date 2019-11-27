Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute

Grab your popcorn, it’s time to go to the movies in our Malco Movie Minute where we show you what’s new in theaters.

First up , “Queen & Slim.” Slim & Queen’s first date takes an unexpected turn when a policeman pulls them over for a minor traffic violation. When the situation escalates, Slim takes the officer’s gun and shoots him in self-defense. Now labeled cop killers in the media, Slim & Queen feel that they have no choice but to go on the run and evade the law. When a video of the incident goes viral, the unwitting outlaws soon become a symbol of trauma, terror, grief and pain for people all across the country. “Queen & Slim” is rated R.

Next, we’ve got drama and suspense and a little humor from director Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out.” When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey played by Christopher Plummer is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair detective Benoit Blanc played by Daniel Craig is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death. “Knives Out” is rated is rated PG-13.

Can either of these movies knock off the family favorite “Frozen 2?” The blockbuster animated film raked in $127-million at the box office last weekend. Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf & Sven are not quite ready to let it go. Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. She has feared her powers were too much for the world. In “Frozen 2,” she must hope they are enough. “Frozen 2” is rated PG.