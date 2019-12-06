Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute

Maybe you’re heading to the movies this weekend. We have a look at what’s new in theaters in our Malco Movie Minute

First up, he movie “Dark Waters” expands from limited to wider release this weekend. It starts Mark Ruffalo in the fact-based drama about a corporate lawyer moved to go after a chemical company with a hidden history of toxic pollution. “Dark Waters” also stars Anne Hathaway & Tim Robbins. The film is rated PG-13

Here’s a movie for the entire family. When her younger brother Charlie suddenly disappears into the magical, animated universe of Playmobil®, Marla embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to bring him home. Setting off on an incredible journey through new and exciting themed worlds, Marla teams up with various strange and heroic companions, including: Del, a crazed food truck driver; Rex Dasher, a suave and fearless secret agent; a loyal and endearing robot; a hilarious fairy-godmother, and many others. Daniel Radcliffe, Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert, and Kenan Thompson lend their voices in this film that’s rated G.

Hey Marvel fans, take a look at the trailer for “Black Widow.” The long awaited feature film about the mysterious heroine of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Natasha Romanoff played by Scarlett Johansson. The film will focus on her characters past nand is rumored to fall in the Avengers timetable shortly after “Captain America: Civil War.” Joining the cast are Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz & David Harbour . “Black Widow” is expected to be released May of 2020.