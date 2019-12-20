Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute

The “Star Wars” film might be the movie event of the year. “The Rise Of Skywalker” brings an end to the 40-year-old saga. We take a look at that movie plus what’s new at the box office in our Malco Movie Minute.

The studio hasn’t given out much details on how it will end. Broad plot points like “the final battle commences” have been said. But you’ll have to watch for yourself to see if the movie will reveal Rey’s parental lineage and whether she crosses over to the dark side. “The Rise Of Skywalker” is rated PG-13.

Get ready to do the stray cat strut in “Cats.” This big screen adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical lands a litter of tabby talent. Everyone from Oscar-winners Jennifer Hudson and Judi Dench to pop stars like Jason Derulo and Taylor Swift get the feline treatment as they compete to see which city kitty gets the honor of rebirth. “Cats” is rated PG.

The revolution will be televised in “Bombshell.” This ripped-from-the-headlines drama is based on the Fox news sexual harassment scandal. The film scored several award nominations for the three female leads. Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman portray Fox News anchors being manipulated by boss Roger Ailes in a high-profile stand at the dawn of the “Me Too” era. Margot Robbie, John Lithgow & Kate Mckinnon also star in the film. “Bombshell” is rated R.