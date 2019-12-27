Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute

It’s the last weekend of 2019. Ring in the new year with a few new films. Watch as we take look at what’s in theaters in our Malco Movie Minute.

First up is “Uncut Gems.” A charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score, makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime. Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win. “Uncut Gems” stars Adam Sandler, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, The Weekend, & Idina Menzel. This film is rated R.

“Little Women” came out on Christmas Day and is in theatres now. The film is written and directed by Greta Gerwig. It is the 8th film adaptation of the 1868 novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott. This film has an all star cast including Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, James Norton, Louis Garrel, with Chris Cooper, & Meryl Streep. “Little Women” is rated PG.

World’s greatest super spy and international charmer Lance Sterling is forced to team up with a socially inept gadget inventor to save the world, all while disguised as a pigeon. With the world in peril, the pair are forced to learn to work as a team — or else. Will Smith, Tom Holland, Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Dj Khaled, & Karen Gillan all lend their voices to the animated film which is rated PG.