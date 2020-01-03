Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute

It’s the first weekend of 2020 and perhaps this is a great weekend for you to head to the movies. Watch as we take look at what’s in theaters in our Malco Movie Minute.

First up, “The Grudge.” After a young mother murders her family in her own house, A single mother and young detective tries to investigate and solve the case. Later, she discovers the house is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms those who enter it with a violent death. Now, she runs to save herself and her son from demonic spirits from the cursed house in her neighborhood. “The Grudge” is rated R. The film stars Tara Westwood, Junko Bailey, & David Lawrence Brown.

In addition to “The Grudge” being in theaters, you might be seeing these new trailers before your movie plays. Let’s take a look at the first full trailer for the second installment of “A Quiet Place.” Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. “A Quiet Place Part II” stars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy & Noah Jupe. The movie is due out on March 20, 2020.

We finally have a look at Christopher Nolan’s new project. The film is titled “Tenet” and the studio is being tight-lipped about plot details describing it only as “an action epic revolving around international espionage, time travel, and evolution.” The cast of “Tenet” is an eclectic and experienced mix of actors who arguably comprise the next great generation of talent. Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki , Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, & Clemence Poesy are just some of the featured actors. The film is due out this summer, on July 17.