Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute

Watch as we take look at what’s in theaters in our Malco Movie Minute.

First up, Colin Firth stars in “1917.” Sam Mendes won Best-Director at the Golden Globes for this “in the trenches” view of World War I. Young soldiers are sent to deliver a message behind enemy lines Failure to do so will result in the deaths of hundreds of troops. “1917” is rated R.

An angel investor becomes a devil of a problem in “Like a Boss.” Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne play best friends running their own cosmetics company, but are deep in debt. That’s where and an investment offer from industry titan Salma Hayek comes in to save the day or is she putting lipstick on a hostile takeover. “Like a Boss” is rated R.

Kristen Stewart is in deep trouble in “Underwater.” She’s part of a crew sent to do research at the bottom of the ocean. But when drilling releases an unknown threat, her team must escape their habitat and get to the surface. “Underwater” is rated PG-13.

Michael B. Jordan lives by one simple creed in “Just Mercy.” This drama is based on the true story of lawyer Bryan Stevenson. Seeking to free a deat -row inmate in Alabama played by Jamie Foxx but whose character is reluctant to risk hope in a justice system that is stacked against him. Also of note “Just Mercy” has taken on other civil rights issues, becoming the first major Hollywood film to require that both women & minorities be hired to fill positions on and off camera. The film is rated PG-13.