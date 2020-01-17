Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute

Watch as we take look at what’s in theaters in our Malco Movie Minute.

First up, Robert Downey Jr. finds himself in the jaws of a dilemma in the reimagined classic story “Dolittle.” Downey is a famous doctor with the power to talk to animals. When the Queen becomes gravely ill and needs a cure, only Dolittle can find it. Listen for the voices of John Cena, Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, Octavia Spencer and more. “Dolittle” is rated PG.

Bad boys, bad boys whatcha gonna do? Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back for the long awaited “Bad Boys for Life.” It’s been 25 years since the pair first set-out to clean up the mean streets of Miami. The job has taken a toll on Lawrence, who’s talking retirement, while Smith says he’s just getting started. But when an assassin targets Smith’s character The veterans are forced to work with a team of millennial specialists. “Bad Boys for Life” is rated R.

Check out this first look from the latest film out of the Marvel Universe. “Morbius” stars Jared Leto as the antihero Doctor Michael Morbius. Fans are particularly excited about Michael Keaton reprising his role as Adrian Toomes and the Vulture from “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” “Morbius” hits theaters July 31, 2020.