Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute

Watch as we take look at what’s in theaters in our Malco Movie Minute.

First up… Two cute kids are hiding dark secrets in “The Turning.” This film stars Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, and Brooklynn Prince. Davis’ character starts seeing stranger things after being hired to nanny siblings. The pair are orphans being raised on a palatial estate. But both the home and the children seem to have dark secrets ready to come out of the shadows. “The Turning” is rated PG-13.

British Director Guy Ritchie is returning to his original style of movies that includes large casts and colorful characters. Matthew McConaughey leading the pack in ritchie new film “The Gentlemen.” McConaughey portrays a drug kingpin in London. But when word gets out that he may be ready to retire, there’s a virtual all-star team of schemers, thugs, and hitmen ready to take over the business lock, stock, and two smoking barrels. “The Gentlemen” is rated R. The all star team includes Hugh Grant, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Colin Farrell & Henry Golding to name a few.

Sebastian Stan tries to reward the ultimate sacrifice in “The Last Full Measure.” the “Avengers” star plays a military investigator in this true story. During one of the bloodiest battles of the Vietnam War, an Air Force Medic choppered-in and saved 60 lives. Now the soldiers he saved are petitioning Stan to get the hero the congressional medal of honor. “The Last Full Measure” is rated R.