Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute

Watch as we take look at what’s in theaters in our Malco Movie Minute.

First up, Blake Lively returns to the big screen in “The Rhythm Section.” Lively stars as Stephanie Patrick, a woman on a path of self-destruction after her family is tragically killed. When she learns their death is no accident, she enters a dark, complex world to seek revenge on those responsible and find her own redemption. The film also stars Jude Law & Sterling K. Brown. “The Rhythm Section” is rated R.

Next up…Siblings find themselves in a hairy situation in “Gretel & Hansel.” This take on the classic fairy tale follows a homeless sister and brother searching for food. When they feast their eyes on a cottage in the woods with a buffet on the table, the two think maybe their prayers have been answered. But by whom? “Gretel & Hansel” is rated PG-13.

Expect social media buzz around a new trailer dropping today for the next movie in the Fast & Furious franchise. The films have always been about family. There is a teaser trailer out showing Vin Disel’s character “Dom” and “Letty” played by michelle rodriguez with their son. The new trailer hits the web Friday, January 31. Buckle up for F9 opening May 22, 2020.