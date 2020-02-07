Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute

Watch as we take look at what’s in theaters in our Malco Movie Minute.

The anti-hero film “Suicide Squad” was a huge hit with a powerful cast. Between Oscar winners Viola Davis & Jared Leto in that 2016 film. Is a current nominee getting a breakout role.Margot Robbie spreads her wings in “Birds of Prey.” She’s taking her “Harley Quinn” character out for a solo flight. Newly-single after a breakup with the Joker, Harley comes to the aid of a girl named “Cass.” But she’s not the only one trying to protect the kid from crime boss Ewan McGregor. There’s a whole flock of female anti-heroes ready to bring chaos to the streets of Gotham. “Birds of Prey” is rated R.

